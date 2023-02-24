UBS Group AG Has $10.25 Million Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 51,612 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $10,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Voya Financial by 284.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the third quarter worth $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 56.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

Voya Financial stock opened at $73.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.88 and a 200-day moving average of $65.14. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.20 and a 1 year high of $78.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.86 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 13.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VOYA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.17.

Insider Activity at Voya Financial

In other news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 109,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total transaction of $8,134,717.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,882 shares in the company, valued at $16,396,070.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 109,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total transaction of $8,134,717.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,882 shares in the company, valued at $16,396,070.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Santhosh Keshavan sold 3,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total transaction of $263,949.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,186.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Further Reading

