UBS Group AG Has $10.36 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,679 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $10,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 7,857.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 105.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EDV opened at $86.48 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $73.68 and a 12-month high of $132.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.52.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

