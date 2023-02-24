UBS Group AG Has $10.42 Million Stock Position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 391,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,394 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $10,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 296.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 984,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,839,000 after buying an additional 736,488 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 37.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 230,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after buying an additional 62,371 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 42.7% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 33,854 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 218,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after acquiring an additional 27,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $697,000.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EMQQ opened at $30.86 on Friday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 52 week low of $20.77 and a 52 week high of $36.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.60.

