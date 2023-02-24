UBS Group AG Has $10.68 Million Stock Holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 131,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,498 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $10,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 484.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,326,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,732 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 414,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,011,000 after acquiring an additional 174,846 shares during the period. CDAM UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 577,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,199,000 after purchasing an additional 158,320 shares in the last quarter. StackLine Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,236,000. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 201.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 138,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 92,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LGIH shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LGI Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.20.

LGI Homes Trading Up 2.6 %

LGI Homes stock opened at $107.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.73 and a 12 month high of $134.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.31.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $488.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.69 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 14.17%. LGI Homes’s revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.27, for a total value of $94,412.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,952.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida,Midwest, Mid-Atlantic and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Featured Stories

