UBS Group AG Has $10.68 Million Stock Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 131,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,498 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $10,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 201.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 138,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after buying an additional 92,324 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in LGI Homes by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in LGI Homes by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on LGI Homes from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.20.

LGI Homes Stock Performance

NASDAQ LGIH opened at $107.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 8.17 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.31. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.73 and a 1 year high of $134.05.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $488.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.69 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at LGI Homes

In other LGI Homes news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.27, for a total value of $94,412.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,952.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LGI Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida,Midwest, Mid-Atlantic and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Featured Stories

