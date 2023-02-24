UBS Group AG Has $11.26 Million Stock Holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 601,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,651 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $11,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGGO. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF stock opened at $22.30 on Friday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $18.23 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.07.

