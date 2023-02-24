UBS Group AG Has $9.88 Million Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 187.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,667 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $9,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,089,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 92.7% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $122.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.20. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $104.62 and a 12-month high of $152.92.

