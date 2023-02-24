UBS Group AG Has $9.97 Million Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 203,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,706 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $9,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Donaldson in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Donaldson in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 22.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 22.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Donaldson

In other news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $639,975.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,594,817.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,500 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 26,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,023. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 10,500 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $639,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 26,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,817.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,618 shares of company stock valued at $1,617,977 over the last 90 days. 2.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Donaldson Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DCI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Donaldson from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Donaldson from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of DCI opened at $62.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $64.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.32.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $847.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.42 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 10.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

About Donaldson

(Get Rating)

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

See Also

