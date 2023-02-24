UBS Group AG Increases Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,314 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $10,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 12.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth about $273,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth about $302,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth about $52,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARW. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.33.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

ARW opened at $119.39 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.38 and a 52-week high of $134.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.19 and a 200 day moving average of $107.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.78 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics Profile



Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

