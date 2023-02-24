UBS Group AG Purchases 23,931 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 80.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,931 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $10,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,935,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,685,568,000 after acquiring an additional 66,602 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,468,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $314,254,000 after buying an additional 99,739 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 399.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,104,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $236,285,000 after buying an additional 883,029 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 987,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $211,238,000 after buying an additional 131,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 51.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 976,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $192,144,000 after buying an additional 331,084 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.83.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,409 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total value of $1,437,218.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at $4,537,026. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total transaction of $1,437,218.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,537,026. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total value of $1,159,600.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,004.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,172 shares of company stock valued at $8,412,139. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRL opened at $227.28 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.36 and a 12 month high of $308.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.33.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

