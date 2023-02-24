UBS Group AG Purchases 2,548 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Markel were worth $10,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Markel by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Markel by 1,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Markel by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 31 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Markel by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 37 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MKL. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Markel has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,516.67.

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,317.18 per share, with a total value of $32,929.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,465,132.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Markel stock opened at $1,337.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,351.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1,258.97. Markel Co. has a one year low of $1,064.09 and a one year high of $1,519.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.49 and a beta of 0.77.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

