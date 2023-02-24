UBS Group AG Raises Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 155,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,840 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $10,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HSIC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,756,000 after purchasing an additional 214,846 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 26.0% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,414,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,334,000 after purchasing an additional 910,179 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 0.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,256,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,427,000 after purchasing an additional 12,378 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 189.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,179,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,767 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter worth about $159,204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $81.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.75 and a 1-year high of $92.68. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.00.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $552,056.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,412 shares in the company, valued at $4,472,302.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,840 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $552,056.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,472,302.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 15,341 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $1,238,018.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,753 shares in the company, valued at $5,951,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,397 shares of company stock worth $6,190,246. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.89.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

