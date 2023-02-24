UBS Group AG Reduces Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,590 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $10,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 162,944 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,525,000 after buying an additional 139,158 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,249,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,944,000 after buying an additional 35,382 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,090,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,815,000 after buying an additional 56,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,310,000 after buying an additional 71,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SJM. Morgan Stanley raised J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.70.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $149.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.21. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $119.82 and a 52 week high of $163.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 76.55%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

