UBS Group AG Sells 11,057 Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,057 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $10,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 2.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 16.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 8.5% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 15,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Ethan Allen Interiors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Performance

Shares of ETD opened at $29.33 on Friday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a one year low of $19.60 and a one year high of $31.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.12.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $203.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is currently 28.64%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

