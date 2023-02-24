UBS Group AG Sells 35,462 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 402,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,462 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $11,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,631,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,706 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,932,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth $54,912,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 366.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 731,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,517,000 after purchasing an additional 574,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter valued at about $8,020,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $31.37 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $35.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.82.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SFM. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Northcoast Research downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, MKM Partners cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.57.

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 85,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $2,902,632.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,638 shares in the company, valued at $7,011,935.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

