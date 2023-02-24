UBS Group AG Sells 51,649 Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 158,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,649 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $11,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 8.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its position in West Fraser Timber by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 24,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

WFG opened at $74.95 on Friday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $68.75 and a 52-week high of $102.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.96.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($2.24). West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.25%.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. engages in the production of lumber and engineered wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Lumber, North America Engineered Wood Products (NA EWP), Pulp and Paper, Europe Engineered Wood Products (Europe EWP), and Corporate and Other. The Lumber segment refers to the manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber.

