UBS Group AG Sells 59,638 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 59,638 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $11,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 27.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 33.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 12.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.56.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $1,069,184.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,566,603.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $1,069,184.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,566,603.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,764,306.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 756,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,702,111.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $68.38 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $68.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.44.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.80. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

