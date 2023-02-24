UBS Group AG Sells 77,587 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 137,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,587 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $10,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at $347,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 301.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.20.

Liberty Broadband Stock Up 0.1 %

Liberty Broadband Profile

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $89.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.15. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $68.67 and a one year high of $148.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.