UFP Industries, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $7.14 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:UFPI)

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of UFP Industries in a report released on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now anticipates that the construction company will earn $7.14 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.94. The consensus estimate for UFP Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.92 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for UFP Industries’ FY2024 earnings at $7.93 EPS.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.37. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 29.63%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. UFP Industries’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also commented on UFPI. StockNews.com lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $85.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.67. UFP Industries has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $99.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UFPI. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in UFP Industries by 550.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 87.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 502.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in UFP Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

