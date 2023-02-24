Unity Software (NYSE:U) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $71.00 to $67.00. The stock had previously closed at $37.85, but opened at $34.99. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Unity Software shares last traded at $32.00, with a volume of 8,655,424 shares changing hands.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on U. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Unity Software in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Unity Software from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Oppenheimer lowered Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Unity Software from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

In related news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $416,537.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,156,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,673,258.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $416,537.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,156,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,673,258.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $25,527.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 432,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,868,221.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,009 shares of company stock worth $1,599,997 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter worth $53,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 2,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.88 and a 200 day moving average of $35.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

