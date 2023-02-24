Uranium Royalty (OTCMKTS:URCCF) Shares Up 2.1%

Shares of Uranium Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:URCCF – Get Rating) traded up 2.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.38. 376,101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 275% from the average session volume of 100,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.65.

About Uranium Royalty

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company holds royalty interests in the Diabase property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Anderson project, the Slick Rock project, and the Workman Creek project; and the Langer Heinrich uranium project in Namibia.

