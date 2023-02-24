Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on VLEEY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Valeo from €25.00 ($26.60) to €20.00 ($21.28) in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Valeo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Valeo Price Performance

OTCMKTS VLEEY opened at $11.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.43. Valeo has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $13.65.

About Valeo

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

