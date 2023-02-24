Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 69.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 28.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,743,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,133,000 after acquiring an additional 390,082 shares in the last quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,149,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $133,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 22.4% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 40,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $117.57 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.49 and a fifty-two week high of $132.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.60.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.