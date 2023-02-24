Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,856 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 221.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4,540.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $60.46 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $44.99 and a twelve month high of $64.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.43.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

