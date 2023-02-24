Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VECO. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1,463.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 125.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 30.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000.
Veeco Instruments Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VECO opened at $21.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.27. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $29.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Veeco Instruments Profile
Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.
