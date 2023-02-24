Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $23.90, but opened at $26.30. Veracyte shares last traded at $23.09, with a volume of 148,800 shares.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $80.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James lowered Veracyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Veracyte from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veracyte

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veracyte

In other Veracyte news, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $51,193.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 63,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $1,589,397.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,209.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $51,193.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,576.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 179,937 shares of company stock worth $4,824,942 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $515,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Veracyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,424,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 55,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 35,317 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 4th quarter valued at $1,858,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 881.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 94,711 shares in the last quarter.

Veracyte Trading Up 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.28 and its 200 day moving average is $23.03. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.88 and a beta of 1.45.

Veracyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.