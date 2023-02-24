Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $196.36.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $173.90 on Wednesday. Verisk Analytics has a twelve month low of $156.05 and a twelve month high of $222.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.64. The company has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $731,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 248.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,234 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $268,659,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 25.6% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,056,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,048,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,322 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 13.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,663,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $980,327,000 after purchasing an additional 686,034 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 23.3% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,058,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,629,000 after purchasing an additional 578,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

