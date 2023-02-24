Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSKGet Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

VRSK has been the topic of several other research reports. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.36.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $173.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.82. Verisk Analytics has a 12-month low of $156.05 and a 12-month high of $222.11.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $731,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

