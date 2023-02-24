Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on VBTX. Raymond James cut Veritex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Veritex from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Hovde Group reduced their price target on Veritex to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Veritex from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

VBTX stock opened at $27.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.15 and a 200-day moving average of $29.48. Veritex has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $41.75.

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.13). Veritex had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veritex will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veritex news, Director John Sughrue acquired 3,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.36 per share, for a total transaction of $99,918.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 76,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,849.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John Sughrue bought 3,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.36 per share, for a total transaction of $99,918.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 76,822 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,849.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Fallon William bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.14 per share, for a total transaction of $64,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,420. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,377,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,602,000 after purchasing an additional 328,369 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,578,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,145,000 after purchasing an additional 35,191 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,561,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,998,000 after purchasing an additional 52,720 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,657,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,765,000 after purchasing an additional 72,485 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Veritex by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,641,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,299,000 after acquiring an additional 645,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

