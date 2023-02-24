Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $11.41 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now anticipates that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $11.41 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $12.67. The consensus estimate for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $12.44 per share.

VRTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $313.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.10.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $292.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $75.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.83. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $225.28 and a 1 year high of $325.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $298.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.35.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS.

In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,304 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $399,024.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,005,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $399,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,005,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 275 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total value of $82,222.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,765 shares in the company, valued at $19,663,077.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,166 shares of company stock valued at $8,476,263 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

