Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Shares Gap Up to $16.06

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.06, but opened at $17.01. Vertiv shares last traded at $16.40, with a volume of 2,897,686 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on VRT shares. Cowen raised shares of Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.75 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Vertiv to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Trading Up 6.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Vertiv had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 0.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 263,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Vertiv by 1.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Vertiv by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in Vertiv by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertiv

(Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.