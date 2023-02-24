Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VNOM. TD Securities raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Viper Energy Partners from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.00.

Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $29.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.33 and a 200-day moving average of $31.47. Viper Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $36.10.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $203.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.75%.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $6,781,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,844,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,859,524. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 1.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,733,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,932,000 after acquiring an additional 38,611 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% in the second quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,519,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,214,000 after buying an additional 316,238 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,893,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,012,000 after buying an additional 131,009 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,418,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,086,000 after buying an additional 34,625 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,131,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,962,000 after buying an additional 656,948 shares during the period. 40.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

