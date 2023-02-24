Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Viper Energy Partners Price Performance

VNOM stock opened at $29.63 on Wednesday. Viper Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $23.51 and a 1 year high of $36.10. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.33 and a 200 day moving average of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,844,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,859,524. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Viper Energy Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 328.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 40,456 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 31,021 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $518,334,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Viper Energy Partners by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. 40.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

