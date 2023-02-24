Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VSTO. StockNews.com cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock opened at $28.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.15. Vista Outdoor has a 12-month low of $22.97 and a 12-month high of $41.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.91.

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The business had revenue of $754.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSTO. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 881,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,480,000 after acquiring an additional 433,553 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 953,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,242,000 after acquiring an additional 310,067 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,938,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,094,000 after acquiring an additional 234,279 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth $4,967,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,409,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,084,000 after acquiring an additional 160,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

