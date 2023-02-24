Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 169,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $10,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 13.7% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 14.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 47.1% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 100,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 32,153 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at about $460,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 9.2% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 64,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the period.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $73.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.20 and a 12-month high of $78.11.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.86 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Voya Financial from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 109,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total value of $8,134,717.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,882 shares in the company, valued at $16,396,070.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 109,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total value of $8,134,717.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,396,070.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Santhosh Keshavan sold 3,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total value of $263,949.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,186.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

