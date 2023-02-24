Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Now Covered by Loop Capital

Analysts at Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.28% from the stock’s current price.

WBA has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.43.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $36.21 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $48.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.98 and a 200 day moving average of $36.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of -10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 289.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.