Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.09.

Several research analysts recently commented on WBX shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Wallbox from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Wallbox from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Wallbox from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wallbox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE WBX opened at $6.09 on Friday. Wallbox has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $14.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBX. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wallbox in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wallbox by 207.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Wallbox in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Wallbox in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Wallbox in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

