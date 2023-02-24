Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Walmart in a report issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker forecasts that the retailer will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Walmart’s current full-year earnings is $6.00 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Walmart’s FY2024 earnings at $6.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Walmart Price Performance

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $142.09 on Thursday. Walmart has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.39. The company has a market capitalization of $383.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.34%.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $1,382,127.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,330,785.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total transaction of $75,326,444.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 274,138,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,819,772,494.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $1,382,127.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,994 shares in the company, valued at $195,330,785.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,132,374 shares of company stock valued at $764,071,342. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.