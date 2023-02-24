Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Walmart in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.37. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Walmart’s current full-year earnings is $6.00 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Guggenheim set a $165.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.44.

WMT stock opened at $142.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Walmart has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $383.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,598,736,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 1,519.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,129,341 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,376,000 after buying an additional 7,627,286 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,525,224,000 after buying an additional 2,712,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Walmart by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after buying an additional 1,923,199 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,293,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total value of $196,892,440.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 274,836,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,843,920,613.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,293,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total value of $196,892,440.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 274,836,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,843,920,613.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $633,543.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 255,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,935,093.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,132,374 shares of company stock worth $764,071,342. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 52.34%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

