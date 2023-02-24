Wedbush Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Purple Innovation in a report issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Purple Innovation’s current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PRPL. Craig Hallum raised shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Monday, January 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Purple Innovation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.11.

Shares of PRPL stock opened at $4.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $405.89 million, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.58. Purple Innovation has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.36.

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 5,960,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $26,821,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,814,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,665,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPL. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Purple Innovation by 32.1% during the second quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 40,854,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,014,000 after purchasing an additional 9,926,332 shares during the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Purple Innovation by 101.2% during the third quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 3,496,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,100 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Purple Innovation during the first quarter worth $7,727,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Purple Innovation by 52.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,232,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Purple Innovation by 58.1% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,873,000 after purchasing an additional 896,069 shares during the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

