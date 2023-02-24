Wedbush Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 21st. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.27) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.38). The consensus estimate for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.95) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.73) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.50) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.05). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 864.70% and a negative return on equity of 177.21%. The business had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.44 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.7 %

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on APLS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.60.

APLS stock opened at $66.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.20. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $33.32 and a twelve month high of $70.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.61 and a 200-day moving average of $55.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,029,000 after buying an additional 17,287 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $820,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 16,567 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Federico Grossi sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total value of $124,825.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,383.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $653,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,006,756 shares in the company, valued at $54,817,864.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total transaction of $124,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,383.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,656,185 in the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic and complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

