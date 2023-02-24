Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Boston Beer (SAM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Boston Beer (NYSE: SAM) recently:

2/16/2023 – Boston Beer had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $270.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Boston Beer was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $255.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $320.00.

2/16/2023 – Boston Beer had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $314.00 to $300.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Boston Beer had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $400.00 to $375.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Boston Beer had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $416.00 to $376.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Boston Beer had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Mkm from $282.00 to $276.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Boston Beer is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2023 – Boston Beer had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.

1/4/2023 – Boston Beer was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $331.00.

NYSE SAM opened at $336.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $353.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.32. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $287.00 and a 12-month high of $422.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($1.65). The firm had revenue of $447.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.76 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 88.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 47.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 68.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

