William Blair Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Global Industrial in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Global Industrial’s current full-year earnings is $1.78 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Global Industrial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $260.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.00 million. Global Industrial had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 41.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

Global Industrial Trading Down 1.4 %

Separately, TheStreet raised Global Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

GIC stock opened at $28.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.20. Global Industrial has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $37.32. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 382,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,912,000 after acquiring an additional 69,253 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,232,000. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 2.2% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 53,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Global Industrial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,768,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,713,000 after buying an additional 8,224 shares in the last quarter. 31.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Industrial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Global Industrial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

Global Industrial Company Profile

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

