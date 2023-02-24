William Blair Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of AZEK in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 21st. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for AZEK’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.14 million. AZEK had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

AZEK Stock Performance

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AZEK from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of AZEK from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of AZEK from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AZEK from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AZEK from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AZEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.28.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $24.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.15. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.64. AZEK has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $30.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AZEK

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in AZEK by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its position in AZEK by 3.0% during the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 19,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in AZEK by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at AZEK

In other news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $124,306,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,337,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

