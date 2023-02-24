William Blair Comments on The Middleby Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Middleby in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Middleby’s current full-year earnings is $9.44 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Middleby’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.70 EPS.

MIDD has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised their target price on Middleby from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Middleby from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Middleby in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Middleby from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Middleby currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.14.

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $154.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.22. Middleby has a 12 month low of $120.30 and a 12 month high of $180.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 10.82%. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $32,586.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 52.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 42.6% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 143.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 8.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 237,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,482,000 after acquiring an additional 18,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby in the third quarter valued at $705,000. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

