William Blair Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the company will earn ($4.49) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($4.43). The consensus estimate for Travere Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.38) per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TVTX. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $21.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.77 and a 200-day moving average of $22.66. Travere Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $30.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.46.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $116,718.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,476. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $116,718.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,288 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,476. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jula Inrig sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $42,558.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,441.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,311 shares of company stock worth $764,101 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 2.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3.6% during the third quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 15,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 4.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

