William Blair Weighs in on AptarGroup, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ATR)

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) – William Blair raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AptarGroup in a report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.81. The consensus estimate for AptarGroup’s current full-year earnings is $3.82 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AptarGroup’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $795.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.57 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 7.20%. AptarGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share.

AptarGroup Stock Down 0.1 %

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ATR. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on AptarGroup from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AptarGroup from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised AptarGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AptarGroup from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.33.

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $114.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $122.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AptarGroup

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in AptarGroup by 76.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in AptarGroup by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 107.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AptarGroup

In other news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,422.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,177.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,422.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,177.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $172,005.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,432.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.46%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.