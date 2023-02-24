Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Stock Position Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $18,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.
Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of WSM stock opened at $126.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.58 and a 1 year high of $176.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.49.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $156.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays downgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.88.
In related news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total value of $1,148,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,845,837.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
