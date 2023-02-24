Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Stock Position Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $18,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of WSM stock opened at $126.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.58 and a 1 year high of $176.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.49.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 18.91%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $156.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays downgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.88.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total value of $1,148,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,845,837.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.