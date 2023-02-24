WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys New Shares in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 17,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,341,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,489,000 after buying an additional 143,866 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,770,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,949,000 after buying an additional 4,925,025 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,288,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,957,000 after buying an additional 1,704,644 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,428,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,692,000 after buying an additional 20,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 40.6% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,632,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,107,000 after buying an additional 1,048,129 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Insider Transactions at Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

In other news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $61,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,422.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $61,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,150 shares in the company, valued at $431,422.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum purchased 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $65,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,067,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,437,664.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 10,021,000 shares of company stock valued at $65,129,280. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IOVA opened at $7.25 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $18.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.87 and a 200-day moving average of $8.52.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

Further Reading

