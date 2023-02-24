WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys Shares of 17,300 Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 13,813,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,015,000 after purchasing an additional 667,125 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,250,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,890,000 after purchasing an additional 570,424 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,478,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 421.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 368,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 298,182 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 639,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 283,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

Celestica stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.45 and a 200 day moving average of $11.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 2.07. Celestica Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.21 and a 12-month high of $14.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Celestica had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLS. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS). The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

